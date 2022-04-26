PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.630-$6.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

