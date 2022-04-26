PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr or $85.832 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.33 billion.PepsiCo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.31.

PEP stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

