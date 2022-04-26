PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 114,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.