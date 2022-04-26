PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.630-$6.630 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

