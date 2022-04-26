Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,461. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

