Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

