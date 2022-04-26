PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its Q1 guidance at $2.05-2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.96. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

