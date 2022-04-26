PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,801,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,440,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,315. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.