PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Head-To-Head Comparison

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 125.52% 11.82% 11.60% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 11.98 $7.37 million $0.46 17.41 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Energy.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Carbon Energy (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.