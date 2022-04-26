Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($245.66).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €192.35 ($206.83) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €191.55 and a 200 day moving average of €198.60.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

