Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €228.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($245.66).

Several research firms have recently commented on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

RI opened at €192.35 ($206.83) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €198.60.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

