Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post $27.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $31.15 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $114.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $131.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.58 billion to $92.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

