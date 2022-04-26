Pfizer (PFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY22 guidance at $6.35-$6.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.350-$6.550 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

