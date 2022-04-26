PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Insider Michael Lillard Purchases 1,421 Shares

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) insider Michael Lillard acquired 1,421 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $18,529.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,921 shares in the company, valued at $259,769.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GHY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

