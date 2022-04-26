Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Acquires 8,600 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55.
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
