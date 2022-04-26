Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.
Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
