Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.