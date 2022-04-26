Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

