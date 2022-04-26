Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $0.55 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

