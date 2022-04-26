Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will report $6.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Phunware reported sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $25.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $199.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 12.68. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

