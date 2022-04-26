Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 263,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

