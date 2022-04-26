Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Buys C$71,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,774,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,500,145.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

PNE traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$516.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.