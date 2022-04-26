Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 451,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,250. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,019 shares of company stock worth $8,644,555 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

