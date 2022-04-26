Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.
CHNG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 71,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,574. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,097,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,892 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.