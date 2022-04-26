Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 71,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,574. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,097,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,892 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.