Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

