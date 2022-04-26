Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PAGP opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 556,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plains GP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

