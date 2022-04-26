Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Plantronics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

