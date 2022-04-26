Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

