Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Plantronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

