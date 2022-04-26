Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

