Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

PLYM stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $924.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

