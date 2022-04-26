PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 13th

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

