Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.100-$10.400 EPS.

PII traded down $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.97. 39,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Polaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

