Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Polaris updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.100-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $10.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $147.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

