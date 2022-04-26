Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.32 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.100-$10.400 EPS.

NYSE PII opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.64.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.