Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

Polaris stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.64.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.