Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.
Polaris stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.64.
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
