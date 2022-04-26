PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.58.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

