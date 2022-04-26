Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.81).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.25) on Monday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 949.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

