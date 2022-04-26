PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 980,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

