Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -693.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.