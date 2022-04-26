Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

POWI traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 28.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

