Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider Acquires A$200,000.00 in Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Rating) insider Joshua Baker acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($143,884.89).

The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Powerhouse Ventures alerts:

Powerhouse Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-up, early stage, and growth capital investments. The firm primarily makes investments in companies from Canterbury, New Zealand. It seeks to invest in engineering and clean technology; biotechnology and agri-science; health and medical devices; food; and information technology, software, and electronics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerhouse Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerhouse Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.