PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson Sells 5,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRAA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 264,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,305,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

