PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $217,800.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,722,938.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

