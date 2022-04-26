Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Premier to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY22 guidance at 2.45-$2.55 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Premier by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.