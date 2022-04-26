Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.
PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
