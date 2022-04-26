PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,877,736.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 211,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $95.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

