PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.96. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $89.51.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $165,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894. 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

