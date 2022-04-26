PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNRG stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.96. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894 in the last three months. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

