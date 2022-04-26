PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PNRG stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.96. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38.
In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894 in the last three months. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.