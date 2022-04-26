Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States."

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PCOR stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

