Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
PROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
PROG stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progenity by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 775,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Progenity by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 422,722 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progenity (Get Rating)
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progenity (PROG)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.